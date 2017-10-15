Watch this 69-year-old grandma tear up the BMX track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WAYNE, Indiana -- Kittie Weston-Knauer is a 69-year-old grandmother who'd rather spend her free time on wheels.

She's the oldest female BMX racer in the country, and reportedly still winning championships.

Knauer got involved in the sport some 30 years ago when her son became a BMX competitor. According to WANE, He was tired of his mom coaching from the sideline, so he told her, "If you think this is so easy, why don't you try it?"

The rest is history.

Knauer often competes against women much younger than her, but that doesn't seem to phase her.

"So I am 69. Big deal. Age is nothing but a number," she told WANE.

