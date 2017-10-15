Thousands come together in walk to raise breast cancer awareness

CLEVELAND — Thousands of local breast cancer survivors, community members and supporters, gathered in Public Square Sunday morning for the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Our own Tracy McCool hosted the event, which kicked off at 10 a.m.

Last year, more than 6,000 people participated and raised more than $500,000 in Northeast Ohio for the American Cancer Society. The proceeds go towards breast cancer research, support and preventative care.

Similar walks will be held in Akron and Canton on October 14 and 22, respectively.

More information on this event, HERE.