LIVE GIRAFFE VIDEO: Baby Tajiri is 6 months old today – more little hooves on the way?

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Happy half birthday to Baby Tajiri!

The son of giraffes April and Oliver came into the world six months ago today.

According to a post by Animal Adventure Park, Baby Taj now stands almost 10' tall. His personality is "one of independence, a nod to his father Oliver - though his genuine demeanor with guests and keepers is a strong echo of mom, April's, personality."

And Taj could have a brother or sister in the future (keeping in mind that the average pregnancy for a giraffe is about 15 months long).

The park announced a few days ago that "love is in the air!" Seems that April has been cleared for another pregnancy and that she and Oliver have the park's blessing to "let nature take its course."

As you can see by our live feed above, the giraffe cam is up and running again.

