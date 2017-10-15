Fundraising account started for sisters killed in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio — A GoFundMe account is available to those who want to help the family of Jada Snowden, 12, and her sister, Kymera Cody, 5, who perished in a house fire in Akron on Friday.

The GoFundMe account said the money raised would go toward getting the family a new home, and other things they lost in the fire.

**Click here to donate to the fund**

The organizer, Takeshia Turner, identifies herself in the post as the aunt of both girls. We recognize that the description of the fundraising account is dated, and Kymera has since passed away.

Both sisters were found unconscious in a burning home just before 11:30 p.m. Friday on Seward Avenue. Firefighters pulled them out and rushed them to Akron Children’s Hospital, where they were initially in critical condition.

Sadly, they both died in the hospital.

Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James released the following statement on Saturday about the sisters:

“We are saddened by the news of the deaths of Kymera Cody and Jada Snowden. We are here to help and support their family in any way we can during this difficult time. Our counselors and psychologists will have their teams at Schumacher and Buchtel community learning centers first thing Monday morning to assist classmates of Kymeria and Jada and our staff members who feel these losses profoundly. This is the third time in 10 months we have lost children in house fires in our community. Nine children have perished. This has led us to begin discussing working on a better way to help children protect themselves outside of school hours. Clearly, more must be done.”

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Investigators said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

