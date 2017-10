Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We kick off today with plenty of clouds and gusty winds! We may have gusts close to 40 mph with rain arriving from west to east this afternoon. The front is a "fast-mover," blasting through by around 6 p.m. tonight.

The strong cold front ushers in a dramatic correction to slightly cooler than normal temps, however, that cool-down won’t last all that long.

