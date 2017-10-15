Family of young fire victims: “Make sure you have working smoke detectors”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON—A quick online search and you can find the Go Fund Me account, titled, “A Sister’s Bond”. It refers to the two Akron girls who lost their lives over the weekend, due to injuries from a Thursday night fire on Seward Avenue.

Jada Snowden, 12, and Kymera Cody, 5, lost their lives, according to firefighters. Family members are asking for monetary help and they are also asking for prayers after this tragedy.

They tell Fox 8 there were no working smoke detectors in the home at the time.

The girls’ aunt, Takeshia Turner, spoke about the importance of smoke detectors Sunday afternoon.

"Make sure your smoke detectors are working and make sure you have working smoke detectors and smoke detectors in your home,” Turner said.

She also shared stories about the nieces she lost, and the bond they shared.

“Thick as thieves, Yin and Yang, that's how you would describe them two. They did for each other, comforted each other. If one fell the other cried, you could never break that bond, that's one thing you couldn't ever do,” Turner said.

She believes, even in death, the two will always be together. Turner explained both sisters died just hours apart.

"Most loveable kids you could ever meet, to know them is to love them."

A makeshift memorial sits outside of the charred home; neighbors are grieving and sad.

"It's hard sitting here talking about it,” Turner said.

The loss of these sisters is felt by so many in the Akron community. On Monday, counselors will be on hand at school to help children who are grieving. School leaders tell fox 8 teams will be at Schumacher and Buchtel community learning centers.

Meanwhile, Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James released the following statement over the weekend about the sisters-- it says in part:

"This is the third time in 10 months we have lost children in house fires in our community. Nine children have perished. This has led us to begin discussing working on a better way to help children protect themselves outside of school hours. Clearly, more must be done."

Firefighters said the girls’ mother was able to escape the fire. Turner tells Fox 8 the sisters also have a brother, who was not home at the time of the fire.

**Click here to donate to the fund**