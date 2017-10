CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a 35-year-old man Saturday night.

Police say it happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Whitcomb Road.

The 35-year-old male victim was taken to University Hospitals in critical condition, where he died on Sunday.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately released.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.