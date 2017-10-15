× Browns look to Hogan in game against Texans

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will turn the keys of the offense over to Kevin Hogan, the second-year quarterback out of Stanford. Hogan will be making his first career NFL start against the Houston Texans on the road. Hogan has appeared in three games this season for the Browns, throwing three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Last week, Hogan started the second half against the New York Jets and led the Browns on two touchdown drives.

“I’m excited. It is another opportunity to go out there and play some ball, which I love. I played a lot of games in college, and when I was out there the other day, it felt like I was in college again. I’m looking forward to the opportunity,” said Hogan on Wednesday after being named the starting quarterback.

The Browns will also be at full staff on the defensive side of the football for the first time this season. Linebacker Jamie Collins returns after missing the past few weeks because of a concussion. He’ll be on the field the same time Myles Garrett is for the first time this season. Garrett had two sacks last week vs. Jets in his NFL debut.

“That is going to be a huge addition. We have been without those guys for most of the season. Just the presence alone of those guys is going to help out the rest of us. Myles is going to open up a lot of one-on-one situations for the guys on the defensive line. Jamie is a smart linebacker who is big but can also move in space,” said defensive back Jabrill Peppers.

The Browns will face Deshaun Watson, the rookie quarterback they passed up on during the NFL Draft in April. Sunday’s game kicks off at 1:00 from Houston. The Browns are 0-5, the Texans are 2-3 and will be without defensive end J.J. Watt who broke his leg last Sunday vs. Kansas City.

