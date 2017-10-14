Western Michigan vs. Akron postponed due to flooding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Here’s something you don’t hear often in football.
Western Michigan’s (4-2 overall, 2-0 MAC) MAC matchup with Akron (3-3 overall, 2-0 MAC) was postponed on Saturday due to flooding caused by heavy rains. Lightning was also reported during the storms.
Following a 75-minute weather delay, torrential rains flooded the field at Waldo Stadium, making it unplayable.
The game has been rescheduled for Sunday afternoon, October 15, at 1 p.m. Telelvison coverage has not been announced yet.
