Victim of Las Vegas shooting wakes up, takes steps

CROFTON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland native who has been in a coma since being injured in a mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas has woken up and taken her first steps.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Tina Frost, the 27-year-old on Friday took three steps to a chair, and three steps back to the bed, with the assistance of nurses. Frost also breathed on her own for six hours. The campaign has so far raised over $528,000 to cover her medical expenses at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Here’s part of the latest update from the page:

She sometimes taps to music and also took her first steps today with the assistance of the nurses – 3 steps to the chair and 3 steps back to the bed. She’s obviously anxious to get her wobble back on. She also breathed on her own for a full 6 hours! We are so proud of our Tina, and everyone is amazed at every single movement she makes. EY San Diego sent a colorful RARE Science teddy bear that she hugs and pats on the back to show us she likes him :). The Jabbawockeez (won America’s Best Dance Crew) paid her a special visit today in her room and they also put on a little show for the hospital.

Frost was shot in the head while attending the Route 91 Harvest festival with her boyfriend. Fifty-eight people were killed in the shooting, as well as the shooter, Stephen Paddock. Nearly 500 people were injured.

More on the shooting, here.