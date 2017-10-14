Update: two sisters critically injured in Akron house fire pass away

AKRON, Ohio – Two sisters, ages 12 and 5, who were found unconscious in a burning home in Akron on Friday have passed away.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released this statement on Saturday evening:

“My family, the Akron Fire Department, and the entire Akron community are profoundly saddened by this heartbreaking incident,” Mayor Dan Horrigan said. “While any loss of life is tragic, the loss of a child is truly devastating. My deepest sympathies and prayers are with the family and loved ones of these two precious girls during this time of great sorrow and grief. We pray for their strength and healing, and offer our support, in the difficult days to come.

I thank our first responders for their bravery in quickly responding to the scene of this

house fire in the early hours of the morning, and for their efforts to rescue those trapped inside. I offer my full support and confidence to the professionals as they investigate the cause of this unfortunate incident.”

The fire happened began before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the house on Seward Ave.

The fire department said when firefighters arrived, a woman was in the front yard screaming that her children were still inside.

Firefighters rescued the two children from the house. They were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital and initially listed in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

2 children rescued by Akron FD after house fire on Seward Ave. No smoke detectors in house. AFD investigators on scene.@fox8news pic.twitter.com/o2ua8fTlkQ — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) October 13, 2017

According to the fire department, there were no smoke detectors in the home.

41.080942 -81.571671