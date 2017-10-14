Seen on TV: 10/14/17

Here are the Seen on TV links for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017:
- Click here for FOX 8 mini baseball auction for Cleveland Indians Charities
- Click here for Boo at the Zoo
- Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
- Click here for memorial information for 13-month-old Conneaut girl
- Click here for tickets to Marvel Universe LIVE!
- Click here for info on the Funky Winkerbean registration
- Click here for more information on the Wayne Dawson Celebrity Bowl-a-thon
- Click here for more on Mike Belkin’s events at Music Box
- Click here to vote for your favorite Rock Hall induction nominee
- Click here for McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce comeback
- Click here for our Cleveland-area haunted house guide
- Click here for our Northeast Ohio fall activities guide
- Click here for the YouCaring account for injured bicyclist Michelle Mead
- Click here for Hurricane Maria relief drives
- Click here for the American Red Cross Northeast Ohio Region
- Click here for information on Ohio school report cards
- Click here for Houston Flood Relief Fund
- Click here for how people in Northeast Ohio can help Harvey victims
- Click here for Cleveland Metropolitan School District Bus Tracker
- Click here for Cleveland unsolved crime tip line number
- Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
- Click here to submit an entry for the flower bombing
- Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
- Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
- Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
- Click here to nominate your Cool School
- Click here for more on the Dawson Foundation
- Click here for Cleveland Orchestra information
- Click here for Cleveland Indians 2017 schedule
- Click here for more on the CPD proposed use of force policy
- Click here for RTA routes
- Click here for more on Szarka Financial
- Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
- Click here for more on Live Nation concerts coming to NE Ohio
- Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
- Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
- Click here for Dr. Marc