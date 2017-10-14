Moment of remembrance held for 13-month-old Conneaut girl

CONNEAUT, Ohio — Community members will gather on Saturday to remember the life of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley, who was brutally sexually assaulted and murdered last weekend.

Those mourning Sereniti will meet at the Conneaut bluffs at 3 p.m. for a “brief moment of remembrance for a precious girl,” a Facebook organizer of the event said. Candles are available, and attendees are encouraged to bring balloons.

The Conneaut Law Director’s Office filed charges and obtained an arrest warrant for Joshua Dale Gurto, who is still on the run.

Gurto is believed to be the boyfriend of Sereniti’s mother.

“This is a horrible, despicable and devastating crime, affecting everyone who has come into contact with it, including EMT personnel, Conneaut police officers, and UH doctors, nurses and other medical personnel,” said law director Kyle Smith.

Anyone with information on Gurto’s whereabouts is asked to call the Conneaut Police Department at 440-593-7440. The tip line accepts anonymous calls at 440-593-7423.

