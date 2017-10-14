Man, 60, killed in car accident near Public Square

CLEVELAND — A man was killed in a car accident late Friday evening near Public Square, Cleveland police said in a news release.

It happened just before midnight near the intersection of Superior Avenue and East Roadway. Police said a 60-year-old man crashed his car into a concrete barrier near that area.

The man was taken to Lutheran Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Euclid Avenue was closed from East Roadway for a time after the crash. Further details about the accident were not immediately released.

