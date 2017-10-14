× Go Bucks! Ohio State dominates Nebraska, 56-14

LINCOLN, Neb. — The offensive woes that plagued the Ohio State Buckeyes early in the season seem to have been fixed as the Buckeyes dominate Nebraska on the road to win their fifth straight game.

The Ohio State-Nebraska game had matched two of the five programs with the most major college football wins in history on Saturday night.

But the teams were in very different places entering Saturday night’s game in Lincoln. The ninth-ranked Buckeyes beat Nebraska by 59 points last year in Columbus and have dominated four straight opponents since their loss at home to Oklahoma.

It got off to a great start for the Buckeyes with a 52-yard run by J.K. Dobbins. That led to a Buckeye touchdown and Ohio State jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

J.T. Barrett added to the Buckeye lead with a 6-yard quarterback scramble and Ohio State led 14-0 in the early going.

In the second quarter the rout was on. Barrett hit K.J. Hill for a 16-yard touchdown pass.

Ohio State scored 35 first half points, they put up over 500 total yards of offense as they pummeled Nebraska 56 -14.

