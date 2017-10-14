Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Go Bucks! Ohio State dominates Nebraska, 56-14

Posted 11:01 pm, October 14, 2017, by and , Updated at 11:03PM, October 14, 2017

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 14: Quarterback J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

LINCOLN, Neb. — The offensive woes that plagued the Ohio State Buckeyes early in the season seem to have been fixed as the Buckeyes dominate Nebraska on the road to win their fifth straight game.

The Ohio State-Nebraska game had matched two of the five programs with the most major college football wins in history on Saturday night.

But the teams were in very different places entering Saturday night’s game in Lincoln. The ninth-ranked Buckeyes beat Nebraska by 59 points last year in Columbus and have dominated four straight opponents since their loss at home to Oklahoma.

It got off to a great start for the Buckeyes with a 52-yard run by J.K. Dobbins. That led to a Buckeye touchdown and Ohio State jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

J.T. Barrett added to the Buckeye lead with a 6-yard quarterback scramble and Ohio State led 14-0 in the early going.

In the second quarter the rout was on. Barrett hit K.J. Hill for a 16-yard touchdown pass.

Ohio State scored 35 first half points, they put up over 500 total yards of offense as they pummeled Nebraska 56 -14.

