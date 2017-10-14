Forecast: A beautiful & mild Saturday, followed by much cooler temps this week

The best of the two weekend days will be today with plentiful sun early. That should drive afternoon highs to between 75-80°F.
Saturday’s record high is 84°F… a record that should remain standing at the end of the day.
But a strong cold front will arrive on Sunday; however, a cool-down won’t last all that long.
Check out your morning hour-by-hour forecast, below; click here for more from our weather page.
Looking for something fun to do on this fall weekend? Check out our fall fun guide, here.
Enjoy the day!