The Friday Night Touchdown crew welcomed 4 p.m. anchor Gabe Spiegel to the set. Gabe headed to Akron to watch his alma mater Akron North but he didn't bring them any luck as the Vikings got blanked by the Akron East Dragons 67-0. The Dragons have won seven in a row and can take the Akron City Series next week if they beat Akron Buchtel.

