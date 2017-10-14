FNTD Week #8 Game of the Week: Woodridge beats Coventry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week was a high-scoring affair as the Woodridge Bulldogs beat the Coventry Comets 41 to 14. The Bulldogs were lead by running back Robert Singletary who scored three touchdowns on the night. Quarterback Mason Lydic also had a great night as he passed for 173 yards and two touchdowns. DJ Snyder caught three passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Comets quarterback Andrew Arnold was 8 of 15 for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Woodridge will face Norton next week as Coventry will face Springfield.

For more Friday Night Touchdown click here