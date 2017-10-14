× Cavs confirm Richard Jefferson, Kay Felder trade to Atlanta

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday confirmed the trade that is sending Richardson Jefferson and Kay Felder to the Atlanta Hawks, in exchange for forward Dimitrios Agravanis and guard Sergey Gladyr, two future second round draft picks and cash considerations, the team said in a news release.

“These situations and decisions are some of the toughest to be in and have to make. Certainly, both RJ and Kay are two guys we also wanted to have here with us this season,” said Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman.

Jefferson spent the previous two seasons with the Cavaliers, playing in 153 games (18 starts) with averages of 5.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 19.2 minutes. Jefferson appeared in 35 postseason games for Cleveland.

Felder appeared in 42 games for Cleveland in 2016-17, averaging 4.0 points and 1.4 assists in 9.2 minutes. He was the No. 54 pick of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks and was acquired by the Cavaliers on draft night.

“We thank RJ and Kay and wish them the very best as they move on to the next chapter of their NBA careers,” Altman said.

