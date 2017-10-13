Woman wearing wig wanted for several bank robberies in Northeast Ohio

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — The FBI is looking for a woman accused of robbing several area banks.

The most recent robbery was Thursday, Oct. 12, when the FBI says the woman walked into Chase Bank on W. Market Street in Fairlawn at just before 6 p.m. and gave the teller a threatening note demanding money.

The teller complied and gave her the cash. The suspect was wearing a long black wig, glasses, a multi-pattern sweater or jacket, and was carrying a large purse.

According to the FBI, it’s believed the woman may be responsible for at least two other bank robberies: First National Bank in Beachwood on Oct. 4, and Andover Bank in Conneaut on Sept. 20.

Anyone with tips can call the Akron Office of the FBI at (330)535-6156 or the Fairlawn Police Department at (330)666-8871.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.