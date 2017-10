Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- October is the optimal time to get your flu shot according to health experts. What's changed in this year's vaccine and what do you need to know about getting a flu shot?

Dr. Mark Gillinov is a heart surgeon and also Chairman of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic and he explained to Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer why a simple flu shot is so important.

**CLICK HERE to learn more about Dr. Marc**

**CLICK HERE for more stories on Dr. Marc**