Two indicted for 11 Cleveland-area armed robberies

CLEVELAND– Two men are accused of robbing 11 banks, convenience stores and drugs stores in the Cleveland area.

Richard Glenn, Jr., 40, of Maple Heights, and Brandon Williams, 35, of Euclid, face an 11-count indictment for the month-long crime spree. Charges include bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a violent crime and being felons in possession of firearms.

“Williams and Glenn put everyday citizens’ lives in peril with their gun-wielding robberies,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony, in a news release on Friday.

“For these dangerous crimes they are facing a significant amount of time in a federal penitentiary. The FBI will continue to work aggressively with our local law enforcement partners to ensure violent criminals like these are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Anthony said.

Glenn and Williams have prior convictions for robbery from the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

The locations and dates of the robberies detailed in the indictment are listed below:

Aug. 9: Walgreens, 2135 Warrensville Center Road, Warrensville Heights (Glenn and Williams).

Aug. 15: Euclid Mart, 26610 Lakeshore Blvd. Euclid (Williams).

Aug. 17: Walgreens, 20485 Euclid Ave., Euclid (Glenn).

Aug. 21: Ohio Savings Bank, 29169 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (Williams).

Aug. 23: U.S. Bank, 5695 Turney Road, Garfield Heights (Glenn).

Aug. 25: Chase Bank, 5400 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst (Williams).

Aug. 29: Dollar General, 9111 Miles Road, Cleveland (Glenn).

Aug. 31: A&M Food Mart, 25600 Aurora Road, Bedford Heights (Glenn and Williams).

Sept. 5: Dollar Bank, 240 E. 228 Street, Euclid (Williams).

Sept. 11: Chase Bank, 5435 Northfield Road, Bedford Heights (Williams).

Sept. 11: Dollar Bank, 5180 Warrensville Center Road, Maple Heights (Williams)

