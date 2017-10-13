Two children in critical condition following Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Fire Department is investigating a late night house fire that left two children in critical condition.

The fire happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a house on Seward Ave.

Firefighters rescued two children from the house. They were rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital where a fire department spokesperson said they were in critical condition.

Their names and ages were not immediately available.

According to the fire department, there were no smoke detectors in the home.

The fire department said no firefighters were hurt battling the fire. The cause is under investigation.

