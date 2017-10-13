Suspect points gun at employee during Parma robbery

PARMA, Ohio– Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Parma convenience store.

It happened at the Dairy Mart on State Road at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the suspect walked behind the counter and pulled out a gun. He pointed the weapon at the employee and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect got away with the money, while the worker called police.

According to Parma police, the suspect was wearing a black, zip-up hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head. He was also wearing white gloves and a scarf or bandanna covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Parma Police Crime Tip Line at 440-887-7340.