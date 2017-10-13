Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

October 12, 2017 Road Trip: Playhouse Square Season on Sale Show

Playhouse Square
1501 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, Ohio 44115
www.playhousesquare.org

Waitress
October 17 – November 5, 2017

On Your Feet!
December 5-23, 2017

Love Never Dies
January 9-28, 2018

Rent
March 6-25, 2018

The Humans
April 10-29, 2018

Aladdin
May 2-27, 2018

Hamilton
July 17 – August 26, 2018

Individual show tickets on sale starting 9/8/17 at 11 a.m.
Call: 216-241-6000
Visit: playhousesquare.org

Puente Viejo
1220 Huron Road E
Cleveland, Ohio 44115
216-713-2689
puenteviejocle.com

