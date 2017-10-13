Ready to kick things off for week 8 of high school football

It’s week 8 of Friday Night Touchdown and our crews will be all over Northeast Ohio to bring you the best in high school football coverage.

**GET A COMPLETE LIST OF SCORES THIS EVENING**

**HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL EXTRAS**

We welcome Gabe Spiegel as our guest host. He has a little of Ditka and Belichick in him. Great football mind. He will be in Akron to feature his alma mater, Akron North against Akron East, and will also catch number 5 Akron Hoban versus Walsh Jesuit.

Our Game of the Week features Coventry at Woodridge. Extended highlights will be shown on-air and here on FOX8.com.

Of the more than 20 games we will shoot, here are a few to keep in mind:

Mentor, puts a spot in the FOX 8 Top 8 on the line when they travel to Solon, and in Mentor, the NDCL Lions tangle with Lake Catholic. That will be a great game. Number 8 Barberton meets Tallmadge.

Chardon visits Brush High, and Twinsburg is at Wadsworth. Can anyone keep up with high scoring Perry? The Pirates are on the road at one loss Orange. Out west, Olmsted Falls visits Midview and Bay is at Elyria

We hope you join us tonight at 11 p.m. on FOX 8 for Friday Night Touchdown.

**Continuing coverage of high school football**