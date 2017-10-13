Patients evacuated from Akron’s Summa St. Thomas Hospital due to hazardous fumes from fire

AKRON, Ohio — Several patients are being evacuated from Summa St. Thomas Hospital due to hazardous fumes coming from a battery fire in the basement.

According to firefighters, lithium batteries caught fire in the basement. Water can’t be put on the batteries due to the nature of their contents, so hazardous fumes are coming from the fire.

There were several extinguishers being used to try to put out the fire.

Several patients were evacuated due to the fumes, and others are sheltered in place.

The hospital is trying to evaluate where to transport the evacuated patients.

