Missing: Frank Holmes

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Frank Holmes, 55, hasn't been seen since June 25.

Frank is 5'4" tall and weighs 145 pounds.

He was working for a demolition company before he disappeared and has several paychecks he hasn't picked up. If you've seen him or know anything about his case, call Detective Callahan with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-3138.

