Jason Kipnis, Danny Salazar say ‘thank you’ to Tribe fans

Posted 4:34 pm, October 13, 2017, by

CLEVELAND– While we’ve had two days to decompress, it’s still tough to swallow that the Cleveland Indians season is over.

The Indians, who had the second-best record in baseball and set an American League record with 22 straight wins, fell to the Yankees in the American League Division Series. It’s left players, coaches and fans dealing with broken hearts and Cleveland baseball withdrawal.

Now, players are thanking fans for a memorable season.

“So hard to write this because it’s so hard to go home like this, but wow, what a great season,” pitcher Danny Salazar posted on Instagram on Friday. “To every single Indians fan, we can’t do this without you guys.”

Second baseman Jason Kipnis will give back to fans during his annual shoe toss at Progressive Field. Last year, Kipnis handed out signed cleats, bats and more from the players’ parking lot.

