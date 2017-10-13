Jason Kipnis, Danny Salazar say ‘thank you’ to Tribe fans

CLEVELAND– While we’ve had two days to decompress, it’s still tough to swallow that the Cleveland Indians season is over.

The Indians, who had the second-best record in baseball and set an American League record with 22 straight wins, fell to the Yankees in the American League Division Series. It’s left players, coaches and fans dealing with broken hearts and Cleveland baseball withdrawal.

Ugh. Heart hurts. Wish we could have done more for you cleveland. We gave it our all. — Carlos Santana MLB⚾️ (@TheRealSlamtana) October 12, 2017

Now, players are thanking fans for a memorable season.

“So hard to write this because it’s so hard to go home like this, but wow, what a great season,” pitcher Danny Salazar posted on Instagram on Friday. “To every single Indians fan, we can’t do this without you guys.”

Second baseman Jason Kipnis will give back to fans during his annual shoe toss at Progressive Field. Last year, Kipnis handed out signed cleats, bats and more from the players’ parking lot.

Wish it was off a parade float but the show must go on…. Shoe Toss and other giveaways will be Monday at 11:30am! Hope to see you there! — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) October 13, 2017

