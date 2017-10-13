Jason Kipnis, Danny Salazar say ‘thank you’ to Tribe fans

CLEVELAND– While we’ve had two days to decompress, it’s still tough to swallow that the Cleveland Indians season is over.
The Indians, who had the second-best record in baseball and set an American League record with 22 straight wins, fell to the Yankees in the American League Division Series. It’s left players, coaches and fans dealing with broken hearts and Cleveland baseball withdrawal.
Now, players are thanking fans for a memorable season.
“So hard to write this because it’s so hard to go home like this, but wow, what a great season,” pitcher Danny Salazar posted on Instagram on Friday. “To every single Indians fan, we can’t do this without you guys.”
Is so hard to write this because is so hard to go home like this, but wow, what a great season!!! So proud of every single one of my teammates, coaching staff and medical and strength conditioning staff AND TO EVERY SINGLE INDIANS FANS, we canT do this without you guys, Thank you for this amazing season again, I’m so PROUD to be and INDIAN, time to enjoy the family and start getting ready for spring training Have a great and safe winter everyone, see you next time #indians #dominicano #proudofmyteam
Second baseman Jason Kipnis will give back to fans during his annual shoe toss at Progressive Field. Last year, Kipnis handed out signed cleats, bats and more from the players’ parking lot.
