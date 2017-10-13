Fox 8 Jukebox: Harvey Red Raider High School Marching Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Painesville Harvey Red Raider High School Marching Band under the direction of Amir Jones spent the morning rockin' the plaza of the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton introduced us to many of the students who make this marching band sound so good.

