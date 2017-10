Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clear skies made Skyfox's night a great one to catch plenty of Sky Scores! First stop in Garrettsville where the Mogadore Wildcats beat the Garrettsville Garfield G-Men 17-0.

Next stop in Rootstown where the Rovers beat the Crestwood Red Devils 42-0.

The final stop of the evening in Alliance where Canton South fell to Marlington 29-27.

