Euclid mayor fires officer involved in violent arrest caught on video

EUCLID, Ohio-- Euclid Mayor Kirsten Gail fired the officer involved in a violent arrest recorded on video.

Officer Michael Amiott's employment with the city of Euclid was terminated on Friday, the mayor said in a news release.

Euclid police pulled over Richard Hubbard, 25, of Cleveland, for a traffic violation on Aug. 12. The police department said he ignored officers’ orders and resisted arrest.

Video from the incident showed an officer, identified as Amiott, punching Hubbard several times while he was on the ground.

Gail said her office received additional complaints about Amiott during its investigation. She found he violated department rules, including conduct unbecoming of an officer.

"As Mayor and Public Safety Director, it is my responsibility to ensure that the Euclid Police Department serves the public professionally, courteously, and conscientiously. The fine men and women of the Euclid Police Department constantly strive to maintain the highest level of professionalism and service to the public. I have, and will continue to take the necessary steps to support these efforts on behalf of the residents, business owners, and visitors of the city of Euclid," Gail said in a statement on Friday.

Amiott was originally suspended for 15 days and removed from the SWAT team for “multiple rules violations.” Soon after, Gail said the officer was receiving another 30 days unpaid suspension.

