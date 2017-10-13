× Erie County Sheriff’s deputy resigns after using racial slur and vomiting on table, records say

SANDUSKY, Ohio – An Erie County Sheriff’s deputy resigned his position after he faced several internal charges, including an allegation that he used a racial slur when speaking about a local attorney.

Deputy Justin Smith, a 13-year-veteran, issued his resignation Thursday to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth. Sigsworth told FOX 8 Smith was allowed to resign in lieu of termination.

The internal charges were filed a few days after Smith attended a conference in Columbus with other local law enforcement officers.

According to discipline records obtained by the I -Team, the deputy went to dinner with other officers from the area. At one point, he allegedly used a racial slur when talking about local attorney Geoffrey Oglesby.

The discipline records state Smith was intoxicated during the dinner and vomited on the table. He then was taken to his room by a fellow officer.

Smith told officers the day after that he did not remember what he said the prior evening.

“I have always looked forward to coming to work and performing my duties at the highest possible level with integrity and care of the community members I served no matter the race, ethnicity, religion or social economic status,” stated part of Smith’s resignation letter. The letter does not specifically address the recent allegations.

The sheriff said Smith’s last day was Thursday.