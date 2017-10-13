Cleveland Cavaliers sending Richard Jefferson, Kay Felder to Atlanta, reports say
CLEVELAND- The Cavaliers are sending Richardson Jefferson and Kay Felder to Atlanta, according to several reports.
Adrian Wojnarowski reports that sources tell ESPN the Hawks will send back European draft rights.
Those rights would reportedly be to Dimitrios Agravanis and Sergii Gladyr, according to USA Today Sports’ Sam Amick.
Wojnarowski also reports Atlanta will likely waive both Jefferson and Felder.
