Cleveland Cavaliers sending Richard Jefferson, Kay Felder to Atlanta, reports say

CLEVELAND- The Cavaliers are sending Richardson Jefferson and Kay Felder to Atlanta, according to several reports.

Adrian Wojnarowski reports that sources tell ESPN the Hawks will send back European draft rights.

Those rights would reportedly be to Dimitrios Agravanis and Sergii Gladyr, according to USA Today Sports’ Sam Amick.

Wojnarowski also reports Atlanta will likely waive both Jefferson and Felder.

Cleveland will Richard Jefferson, Kay Felder and cash to Atlanta, league sources tell ESPN. Deal is agreed in principle. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 13, 2017

For Cavaliers, the finalization of deal will get roster to 15 for opening night. https://t.co/2I04dKTnfO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 13, 2017

Cavs sending Richard Jefferson and Kay Felder to Atlanta for rights to Dimitrios Agravanis and Sergii Gladyr, I’m told. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 13, 2017

