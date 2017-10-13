Beautiful Saturday on the way; check out your hour-by-hour overnight forecast…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The best of the two weekend days will be Saturday with plentiful sun early. That should drive afternoon highs to between 75-80°F.

Saturday’s record high is 84°F… a record that should remain standing at the end of the day.

But a strong cold front will arrive on Sunday; however, a cool-down won’t last all that long.

