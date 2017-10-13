Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of 13-month-old Conneaut girl

CONNEAUT, Ohio– Charges were filed Friday in the death of a 13-month-old girl.

The Conneaut Law Director’s Office filed charges and obtained an arrest warrant for Joshua Dale Gurto in the murder and rape of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley .

Officers were called to the mother’s apartment on Clark Street near Chestnut Street in Conneaut Saturday morning. The baby suffered blunt force trauma to the head and trunk, the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office said.

Gurto has not been found and is believed to have fled.

“This is a horrible, despicable and devastating crime, affecting everyone who has come into contact with it, including EMT personnel, Conneaut police officers, and UH doctors, nurses and other medical personnel,” said law director Kyle Smith.

“We are very lucky to have these professionals in our community and we are proud of them and very grateful for what they do. They represent the best and the predominant values in this community. ”

Smith said special agents and forensic experts from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted Conneaut investigators.

“This case is far from over and it continues to be an ongoing investigation,” Smith said.

