Video: Masked gunman breaks into home where mother, children are sleeping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RITTMAN, Ohio -- Police are searching for a masked man who forced his way into a Rittman home while a mother and her children were sleeping.

According to police reports, it happened at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

The mother and her children were sleeping when the suspect broke in through the back door. The suspect went to the woman's bedroom and pointed a handgun at her, before grabbing her by the arm and demanding she give him her money.

The suspect than ran away through the back door. No one was injured.

The victim turned over video surveillance from inside the home, showing part of the incident.

Anyone with information should call police.