Three arrested after robbing Willoughby credit union with assault rifle, police say

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio– Two men and a 16-year-old boy are behind bars after police say they robbed a Willoughby credit union at gunpoint.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at the Willoughby/Eastlake Schools Credit Union located at Clark Avenue and Second Street.

Two people armed with a Smith and Wesson MP-15 assault rifle walked inside the building, the Willoughby police said. An officer, who was working security, drew his gun and told the suspects to drop their weapon.

The pair ran out the front door and left the assault rifle behind. Police said officers set up a perimeter, and arrested Aris Williams, 22, and a 16-year-old.

The third suspect, 20-year-old Melvin Hill, was apprehended while driving a car registered to Williams.

The three suspects were charged with aggravated robbery and possession of criminal tools. Williams and Hill appeared in Willoughby Municipal Court Thursday morning, where bond was set at $500,000.

