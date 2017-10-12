Superheroes give smiles to pediatric cancer patients in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Two unlikely guests surprised kids who were in the Cleveland Clinic Outpatient Pediatric Cancer Clinic waiting room.

“They were like flipping; they were flipping and doing tricks,” said 9-year-old Oliviah Hall who was stunned at the performance.

Marvel’s Spider-Man and Black Panther met the little heroes, hoping to bring a smile to their faces.

“It’s cool! I want to jump on their backs,” said Oliviah.

Oliviah is battling an aggressive from of brain cancer known as glioblastoma. She was diagnosed in August and has had two brain surgeries. She is now undergoing chemotherapy.

“I come here on Tuesdays to get my blood drawn and then I do radiation every other day,” she explained.

She loves to sing and entertain other patients with her voice. She got out of her appointment just in time to meet Spider-Man.

“Today was more painful than all of the days, like my vein got too flat,” Oliviah said.

Oliviah’s aunt, Tina, is a big part of her support system. She says a surprise from some superheroes doing stunts goes a long way for a child battling cancer.

“It helps to make the whole ordeal better. It’s been really hard knowing that we are dealing with brain cancer but for her it’s all about making her smile and every day we find something that we can do that is keeping her happy and making great memories,” Tina Rausch said.