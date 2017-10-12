Show Info: October 12, 2017
SpiceHound
Take your pumpkin pie to the next level thanks to the SpiceHound!
www.spicehoundcleveland.com
Redhead Ciderhouse LLC
If you’re looking for a gluten-free alternative to beer… look no further than Burnham Orchards!
8019 SR 113 E
Berlin Heights, OH 44814
http://redheadciderhouse.com/
(419) 357-2924
Comedian – Michelle Wolf
She’ll be performing at Hilarities though Saturday!
Tonight – Saturday
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Hart Schaffner Marx
There’s nothing like a good suit! Thanks to our friends at Dillard’s, you can even customize your own!
Made-to-Measure Event
Wednesday, October 18th
3pm – 8pm
Dillard’s Great Northern Mall
Call to schedule your appointment:
440-777-0822
https://www.dillards.com/stores/great-northern-mall-north-olmsted-ohio/0367
Waitress The Musical
There are a lot of stars when it comes to Broadway musicals, but the most famous of Waitress one might not even dance or sing!
http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/waitress
Boo at the Zoo
It’s that time of year again when the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo transforms into “Boo at the Zoo!”
5-9p Fridays – Sundays, October 13-29th
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Members: $10.50
Non-members: $11.50
Under 2 FREE
www.ClevelandMetroparks.com
National Design Mart
If you are dreaming of updating your home, do we have a stop for you!
www.nationaldesignmart.com