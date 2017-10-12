× Show Info: October 12, 2017

SpiceHound

Take your pumpkin pie to the next level thanks to the SpiceHound!

www.spicehoundcleveland.com

Redhead Ciderhouse LLC

If you’re looking for a gluten-free alternative to beer… look no further than Burnham Orchards!

8019 SR 113 E

Berlin Heights, OH 44814

http://redheadciderhouse.com/

(419) 357-2924

Comedian – Michelle Wolf

She’ll be performing at Hilarities though Saturday!

Tonight – Saturday

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Hart Schaffner Marx

There’s nothing like a good suit! Thanks to our friends at Dillard’s, you can even customize your own!

Made-to-Measure Event

Wednesday, October 18th

3pm – 8pm

Dillard’s Great Northern Mall

Call to schedule your appointment:

440-777-0822

https://www.dillards.com/stores/great-northern-mall-north-olmsted-ohio/0367

Waitress The Musical

There are a lot of stars when it comes to Broadway musicals, but the most famous of Waitress one might not even dance or sing!

http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/waitress

Boo at the Zoo

It’s that time of year again when the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo transforms into “Boo at the Zoo!”

5-9p Fridays – Sundays, October 13-29th

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Members: $10.50

Non-members: $11.50

Under 2 FREE

www.ClevelandMetroparks.com

National Design Mart

If you are dreaming of updating your home, do we have a stop for you!

www.nationaldesignmart.com