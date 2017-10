OHIO — For what could be the first time, researchers have evidence on the difference in cleaning habits for men and women.

According to the results, women are more likely to pitch in when their partner cleans the house.

A study at Ohio State University shows women spent 46 to 49 minutes relaxing while men did childcare or housework on their day off.

But men spent about twice that amount of time in leisure: about 101 minutes, while their partners did some kind of work.

