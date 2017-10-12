New technique protects heart during breast cancer treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- For women undergoing radiation treatment for breast cancer, there is a new technique that spares the heart from damaging radiation. Cleveland Clinic oncologist Dr. Chirag Shah explains how this new heart sparing radiation technique works.

Every Tuesday during the month of October, Fox 8 News in the Morning will be shedding light on new breast cancer diagnostic tools and treatment options. To learn more about how a woman can preserve her fertility while undergoing breast cancer treatment click here.