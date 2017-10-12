Mother accused of killing pregnant daughter’s fiancé during family breakfast

GEORGIA — A Georgia woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her pregnant daughter’s fiancé as the three were getting ready to have breakfast together.

Paw Law, 57, is accused of shooting 17-year-old Nyatole Eh while he and the woman’s daughter, Madya Be, visited Law’s De Kalb County home on Oct. 8, according to WAGA.

“It appeared they were in the kitchen preparing breakfast,” Clarkson Police Detective Jason Elliot told WSB-TV. “There was no type of argument or even altercation. It’s looking like mom just walked up behind the victim and shot him.”

Authorities added that Law attempted to turn the Smith & Wesson revolver on herself.

The teen was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The daughter, who is four months pregnant, told authorities that she and Eh had been at her mother’s home to collect their social security and green cards.

She also told them her mother was not happy about her relationship with Eh and that she may have lost it when the young couple told her they planned to move to Wisconsin and get married.

Law is being held in Dekalb County Jail.