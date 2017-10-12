Missing: Jason Carr

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Jason Carr, 39, was last seen Sept. 7 on West 33rd Street in Cleveland.

He is 5'7" tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

He has several tattoos on his left arm.

If you've seen him, call Det. Grabski with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5218.

