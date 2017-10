Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Friday, expect a bit more in the way of sun; it'll be mild for October at 71 degrees.

Our warm stretch will be around as we head into the upcoming weekend -- Saturday is Andre's pick day-- but a strong cold front will arrive Sunday.

The end result will be to transport an air mass much more common to mid-October by early next week for at least a few days.

Here's a look at your overnight hour-by-hour forecast:

