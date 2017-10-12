× Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting woman in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron man was sentenced to life in prison for shooting a woman and leaving her for dead in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

DeZay M. Ely, 28, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

“This defendant took a firearm into a national park and tried to murder a young woman,” U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said in a news release on Thursday. “He left her with lifelong, serious injuries. Our community is a safer place with him behind bars.”

The attack happened on July 3, 2016. According to court documents, Ely shot the woman in the head three times. Joggers found her near a trail off of Akron Peninsula Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital and placed in a coma. Investigators worked for days to identify her.

She was left blind from the shooting.

Continuing coverage on this story here