Man offers ‘hope in the face of darkness’ when he pays for 58 meals to remember Las Vegas victims

YARMOUTH, Maine — Fifty-eight acts of kindness after something horrific.

Staff members at a restaurant in Maine said a man, who wished to remain anonymous, bought meals for 58 strangers — one for each victim of the Las Vegas massacre.

According to CBS News, the man requested to pay for himself and 58 customers.

Staff at Maple’s posted on Facebook that the customer chose to “inspire hope in the face of darkness in memory of those lost in Las Vegas.”

“Everybody has been down about all the things going down in the country — hurricanes, the shooting. His main goal was to show we can all do things for other people. We can all turn somebody’s bad day around,” Maple’s owner, Robin Ray, told CBS News. Ray said the man did not put a limit on how much each customer could spend.

The final bill totaled about $1,000.

A message on Facebook from Ray and the rest of the staff at the restaurant said:

“I believe that the only way we can change the world is by individual acts of kindness. Laws and regulations don’t change humans, other humans do. One small thing can change the course of another persons day. If you are a customer of ours you know we believe that. Thank you to the customer who reinforced my belief in kindness and for all the people who constantly remind me of the goodness in humanity, when somedays it feels like evil is all around.”

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds of others were injured when a gunman opened fire on crowds at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1.

