Heartbreak in The Land: Tribe loses to Yankees in ALDS Game 5, 5-2

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians season ended in heartbreaking fashion Wednesday night.

The Tribe fell to the New York Yankees, 5-2, in Game 5 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field. Cleveland lead the best-of-five series after two games, but dropped three straight.

Indians ace Corey Kluber gave up two home runs early in the game and the defensive errors from Monday night continued.

Roberto Perez helped the Indians rally in the fifth inning, while pitchers Andrew Miller and Bryan Shaw kept the Yankees at bay. That kept the score 3-2 New York.

A few long at-bats in the top of the ninth helped New York to two more runs.

Pitching was strong for more teams in the contest, setting a new record for strikeouts in a postseason game.