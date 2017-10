Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- When it comes to creative Halloween party treat ideas, look no further than baker extraordinaire Mel Wurm. Mel recently bought a cake and candy supply store in Brunswick and will soon be offering classes for everyone to learn some fun sweet recipes. This morning she stopped by the Fox 8 studio and showed Stefani Schaefer how easy it is to melt chocolate and creative very festive Halloween party sweet treats.

You can visit Mel's Sweet Shop at 807 Pearl Road in Brunswick, Ohio.