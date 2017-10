Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Modern Gentlemen were brought together as a quartet by the legendary Frankie Valli and they sang with the music legend for over a decade. Now they are taking their tight 4-part harmonies and sharp dance moves and touring all over the world.

